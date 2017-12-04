7 Tokens Investors Are Talking About by Brady Dale – Coin Desk

Disclaimer: This article should not be taken as, and is not intended to provide, investment advice.

What separates a real-deal token from a scam?

A new wave of tech enthusiasts is asking that question as tokens rack up big gains and take over market discussions. And it’s certainly not one with an easy answer – even for long-time market observers.

That said, big-name investors are attempting to make sense of the market, looking to separate the wheat from the chaff to find projects that can deliver real-world value.

Amidst this sea change in the crypto space, CoinDesk spoke to Boost VC, Compound VC and Pantera Capital to get a feel for what tokens they’re investing in, or at least, planning to.

To start, for many investors in the space, like Compound’s Joshua Nussbaum, decentralizing traditionally centralized systems has huge appeal.

Nussbaum told CoinDesk:

“Given the nascency of blockchain technology today, I’m most excited about projects solving open problems impeding self-sovereign decentralized applications.”

Indeed, one thing that separates “serious” projects is their goal of functioning as underlying infrastructure that other apps will be built on (what Union Square Ventures has referred to as “fat protocols“).

But while all of the projects below have piqued interest, it’s important to note the fruits of their labor and the money raised in ICOs may still be a long way off.

Brayton Williams of Boost VC said:

“Decentralizing the web will bring a massive rise in decentralized apps, but we are years and years away from the basic infrastructure being ready.”

The following projects were each brought up several times in conversations (listed in rough order of ICO launch):

Quantstamp – “The protocol for securing smart contracts”

For all cryptocurrency’s promise, investors have seen millions of dollars lost and jeopardized by coding mistakes.

As such, the industry has called for reform, and it seems some of that might come in the form of another cryptocurrency token, Quantstamp, riding on a protocol for enabling the automation of security audits on smart contracts.

In short, the team is building a set of code that can check smart contracts (the number of smart contracts on ethereum went into the millions this year), and that allows developers to farm out auditing to a team of hackers and verifiers on the network who will be rewarded for finding bugs.

Quantstamp CEO Richard Mar told CoinDesk:

“I was a pretty early investor in ethereum, because I’m a programmer, and the idea of a programmable currency really appealed to me, and I actually invested all my ether into the DAO in 2016. For a period, I actually lost all my ether while they were debating what to do about it, so that was really the birth of Quantstamp.”

Mar continued, saying with the project “we’re really supporting other projects.”

Quantstamp’s token sale launched Nov. 17 and will run through Dec. 16, unless it hits its $30 million cap on investments sooner.

Bloom – “Say hello to inclusive credit”

The past couple years of data breaches have illustrated how dangerous centralizing people’s personal data can be, culminating dramatically with the Equifax breach.

The team at Bloom decided the best way to keep similar losses from happening again was to create a decentralized credit rating system, which includes identity, risk assessment and credit scoring.

