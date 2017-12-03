Trump Backing Flynn When ‘Nothing Happens to Crooked Hillary’ Sets Twitter Afire from Sputnik News

Twitter users were quick to react to Donald Trump’s tweets in defense of his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who has recently pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

After making his first — and rather reserved — official statement on his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s guilty plea, saying that there was “no collusion” with Russia, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to defend his former team member, remiding people that “nothing happened” to former Democratic Party presidential hopeful “Crooked Hillary Clinton” as result of the FBI probe into her private email account.

So General Flynn lies to the FBI and his life is destroyed, while Crooked Hillary Clinton, on that now famous FBI holiday “interrogation” with no swearing in and no recording, lies many times…and nothing happens to her? Rigged system, or just a double standard? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

“Many people in our Country are asking what the “Justice” Department is going to do about the fact that totally Crooked Hillary, AFTER receiving a subpoena from the United States Congress, deleted and “acid washed” 33,000 Emails? No justice!” Trump said in a Twitter statement, which followed his remark, insisting that Flynn’s actions during the transition period were “lawful.”

Later in the day, the US president emphasized that he had never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn.

Twitter users have reacted, with many slamming Trump’s newest Twitter crusade against his former rival. Clinton, who is yet to comment on the latest statement, previously accused Trump of being “obsessed” with her.

The drowning man grasping at straws, how pathetic. — Nigel Saoirse Clay (@Cult_Of_Freedom) December 3, 2017

However, others have voiced support for the president’s point of view.

Lock her up! Lock her up! Lock her up! — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) December 3, 2017

So it’s okay for the Obama justice to lie and hide it, than have our President Trump be transparent. Double standards that need to be addressed. It’s not okay to destroy evidence, not okay to have your husband meet with Attorney general on the tarmac. Dual justice system. — M. Vince Magana (@VinceMagana) December 3, 2017

Some preferred to react not with words, but by posting memes.

Michael Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to charges that he made false statements to the FBI about his contacts with then-Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak. The move was initially portrayed as one the most important turns in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the Trump team’s alleged “collusion” with Russia, a clam repeatedly denied by the US president and Moscow.

TDC Note – This is a very, very small sample of the tweets at Sputnik News. This gives you an idea of the extremes around this issue and Trump.

