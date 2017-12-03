On the Road to Oblivion: “Quality, Thy Antonym is Equality!” By Doug “Uncola” Lynn via TheBurningPlatform.com

“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”

― C.S. Lewis

On Thanksgiving eve, I was notified of a circumstance which caused me to drive thirteen hours round trip the following weekend. The event which precipitated my travels is now beside the point, but I will say, given prior commitments and work scheduling, I was compelled to go alone. I didn’t mind. So I booked my hotel located in a major American metropolis, and that Saturday, packed my bag, grabbed my toothbrush and car keys, and bid my bewitching bride fare-thee-well.

Rather than take my larger rig, I decided to drive something more compact for the city; and more fun. Soon, I was rolling over roads that were seemingly slung before me like waving ribbons in a whimsical wind. Although my material journey had just begun, mentally, I was already traveling down familiar, distant thoroughfares at the speed of thought; what The Grateful Dead would call the “West L.A. Fadeaway”: Little red light on the highway, big green light on the speedway, hey hey hey.

My coincidental cognitive cruise began with gratitude. If I were to align sonic bell curves to represent my personal automotive preferences, the car I was driving would percuss the pinnacle position of every measure. With just the right exterior dimensions, and the perfect amount of interior room, horsepower, safety, comfort, reliability, economy, and style, I am fortunate to own such a vehicle. I knew I would successfully complete my mission and favorably manage all comers. Yet, with any other make, model, or trim level, I would have had to accept some degree away from the apex of my carefully calibrated predilections.

How fortunate was I to live in a nation where I was provided the means and opportunity to acquire that which I desire. For whatever reason, I always assess modern modes of transportation in accordance to the cars I drove in high school. With certain relish will I mentally compare cold-starting fuel injected engines to the four-barreled carburetors of yore; smooth acceleration versus slight feathers of the gas pedal; compact discs, satellite radio, and MP3 sound systems, to older AM/FM cassettes or eight-track players with analog dials, push buttons and levers.

Every “daily driver” I ever owned improved incrementally by model year. Truly, by the early 1990’s, I thought I had arrived; fuel-injected twin-cam power, front-wheel and four-wheel-drive vehicles with impressive fuel economy, performance steering and suspension systems, and all with luxurious, “loaded”, interiors. How could it get any better? Well, obviously, it did get better, and better in ways I could never have imagined. In fact, I have driven pick-ups and mini-vans in the new millennium that, at seventy miles an hour, navigated the same highway curves my supposed “sporty” nineteen-nineties sedans could not handle at even twenty miles per hour less.

But what I find most amazing of all today is Global Positioning System (GPS) navigation. After four hours of driving, and just as the setting sun fell upon the horizon, as if on cue, the screen of my GPS device transitioned to its evening illumination. Then, in the hours that followed, the technology guided me far and away into the urban deep, in the dark, and within minutes of its estimated time of arrival which was calculated near seven hours before in the daylight of another state.

