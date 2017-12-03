Preparing for Infectious Diseases by Maple – Survival Blog

While there are many good articles out there on preparing for pandemics, there is little information that really breaks down infectious diseases and how to alter your actions depending on the disease. There are also conflicting reports on exactly what actions to take and if/when to take antibiotics and in what dosages. I hope this article will provide you with the tools you will need to decide what actions to take. This article will cover some basic infectious disease terms and patterns and then two resources you can use to decide what actions to take and when.

Infectious Diseases

When talking pandemics, you’re really talking about the spread of infectious diseases, as opposed to the other types of diseases, such as deficiency, genetic, and physiological. Infectious diseases are caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites. While many of these organisms live in and on our bodies at all times, rarely causing problems, some can cause a range of minor irritations all the way up to death. Bacteria are single-celled organisms responsible for illnesses such as strep throat, urinary tract infections, and tuberculosis. Viruses are smaller than bacteria, causing a range of diseases from the common cold up to AIDS. Fungi induce many skin diseases such as ringworms, athletes’ foot, and can infect your lungs or nervous system. Parasites can be transmitted through bites or feces, such as Malaria obtained from a mosquito bite. Knowing which of the four ways a disease spreads can be important when stopping an infection.

The Spread of Infectious Disease

Infectious disease can be spread through direct or indirect contact. Direct contact is what you would expect: person to person, animal to person, or mother to unborn child. Indirect contact can include germs lingering on a surface, insect bites, or food/water contamination.

Endemic, Epidemic, or Pandemic

We usually hear of diseases in terms of endemic, epidemic, or pandemic. An endemic disease is something that exists naturally in an environment, for instance Malaria in Africa. Something becomes an epidemic when a statistically significant number of people (more than normal) catch a disease within a short period of time. It reaches pandemic levels when it jumps to multiple countries and is spreading worldwide.

The Waves of an Infectious Disease

Another important fact to know when dealing with infectious diseases is that they generally come in three waves. The first wave is the initial number of cases which climbs to a certain number and then starts to diminish. Everyone generally becomes aware, takes action, cases get fewer, and people breathe a sigh of relief. The problem then is that, in about 1-6 months after the first wave, a second much stronger wave of cases will break out. The disease has now become used to humans and human-to-human transmission and is generally stronger and lasts longer.

This second wave is then followed by a smaller and weaker third wave. Most infectious disease cases, and indeed all three major influenza pandemics of the twentieth century, follow this three-wave pattern. So, when you hear of disease X spreading in country Y and immediately the governments, WHO, CDC, et cetera leap into action and assure everyone the disease is under control, watch and wait for that second wave, then after the second wave things should start to calm down.

Responding to the Spread of Infectious Disease

So now that disease X is spreading, what are you to do? There are two references I go to immediately when I hear something might be spreading. One is a reference manual, which is a bit pricey at just under $60, but it’s worth it. The other is a free PDF provided here.

Reference Manual

The reference manual I use is Control of Communicable Diseases Manual, edited by David Heymann, MD, from APHA Press. Mine is the 20th edition. This reference manual has all the major (and many minor) infectious diseases listed and includes everything you’ll need to know about them. It lists clinical features (how the disease presents in the form of symptoms, et cetera), agents (how it spreads, where it lives normally), how to diagnosis it, transmission, incubation periods, prevention, and treatment.

Another important tidbit to know is the incubation period. A person will become infected, there will be an incubation period where the disease will spread and react with the person, and then at some point that person will start showing signs of being sick and will also start being contagious. You need to know how long that incubation period is (i.e. how long should someone stay isolated before you know if they’re sick), at what point and for how long they will become contagious, and how long do you need to treat them. This manual will tell you all of this.

