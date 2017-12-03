It’s Not Russia We Are Colluding With… Outrageous Flynn Development Video – We Are Change

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on Michael Flynn pleading guilty to lying to the FBI while he was in contact with a Russian ambassador for Jared Kushner when Donald Trump was President-Elect. A fact that ABC news Brian Ross with the View got wrong. We also go over Hillary Clinton, UN security council votes and other important international news.



Video Source

