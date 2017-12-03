Gold and Silver versus Twilight Zone Bubbles by Gary Christenson for Gold Stock Bull

Every bubble inflates, rises vertically, excites the masses (get rich now – don’t be left behind), appears unstoppable and crashes. The sun rises and sets. Twilight emerges.

Empires, markets, and ideas enter their twilight zone where huge changes occur. Those changes may not happen next week or next month, but soon. Expect the bubbles in stocks and bonds to burst, as they inevitably must, and precious metals to rise – finally!

Consider the following bubble examples: Amazon, Apple and Bitcoin.

Amazon, Apple and other stocks have posted near vertical rises – classic bubble behavior. We don’t know when they will crash, but crash they will!

Consider David Stockman’s “Delirious Dozen of 2017.” He tracked the combined market capitalization of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Tesla, NVIDIA, Salesforce, Alibaba, UnitedHealth, Home Depot and Broadcom.

Per Stockman, the market cap of these 12 stocks soared from $1.7 trillion to $4.0 trillion in 40 months, and doubled in the past two years. For comparison, market cap for these 12 stocks is approximately 20 times the value of the gold supposedly stored in the Fort Knox Bullion Depository.

SO WHAT?

Current narrative suggests the stock market will rise forever, with minor corrections. Supposedly the Federal Reserve and other central banks will “print currency units,” buy stocks and perpetually levitate the stock and bond markets. Official inflation is low (unless you buy food, beer, cigarettes, health care, prescription drugs, trucks etc.) and we are told … yada yada yada.

POPPYCOCK!

If the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and other central banks were as powerful as many believe, the crashes of 2000 and 2008 would not have occurred.

The problem is that bubbles crash and paper wealth is destroyed. Many portfolios and retirement plans never recover. Consider the NASDAQ 100 after the 2000 crash – down over 80%.

Crude Oil after the 2008 crash. Down over 70%

Silver after the 1980 crash. Down about 90%.

Bubbles crash. Do your own due diligence.

Central banks have created trillions of new digital currency units and pushed the global economy into The Twilight Zone!

What about valuations In The Twilight Zone?

From John P. Hussman, Ph.D.: Link Valuations are high and U.S. stocks are expensive. A correction or crash is likely.

From Francesco Filia: The World’s Twin Asset Bubbles Could Collapse Under Their Own Weight:

