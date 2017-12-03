Despite Repeated BIS Interventions, China Plans To Send The Price Of Gold Skyrocketing from King World News

Today one of the greats in the business says that despite repeated interventions by the BIS to halt gold’s advance, China plans to send the price of gold skyrocketing.

China Plans To Send Gold Prices Soaring

December 3 ( King World News ) – Dr. Stephen Leeb: “When you write a Ph.D dissertation, before you’re awarded your degree, you go before a panel of professors who grill you about your work. If you can’t defend your arguments well enough, answering every counterpoint your questioners (tormentors) raise, you can say good-by to putting a “Doctor” before your name.

It’s a nerve-wracking test. But it’s also useful. If you can’t answer reasonable questions convincingly, maybe your case isn’t so strong after all.

I’ve been making the case that gold is on the threshold of a sustained bull market. In a nutshell, my case centers on China. In the past decade and a half, China has surpassed the U.S. as the biggest global trader. China, which, like the rest of the world, got burned by the 2008 U.S. financial crisis, is leery of the dollar. It wants an international monetary system that isn’t dependent on the dollar, or any paper currency for that matter. China has a deep abiding faith in gold and has been accumulating gold as it anticipates bringing about a monetary system in which gold will be an integral part. Implementation of such a system will be one reason gold will soar…

Another will be growing resource scarcities. These, too, relate to China’s rise as the country continues to spur creation of huge amounts of infrastructure throughout the East, including in China itself.

That’s my thesis in its simplest form. If I had to defend it before a panel of skeptical and learned inquisitors, how would they try to undermine it? And how would I answer their questions?

It so happens that I recently ran into someone who, while interested in the idea of a bull market in gold, also was skeptical. He asked some good questions. His first question: If China has been buying up so much gold, why haven’t gold prices been shooting up already? Doesn’t this mean there also are sellers of gold? What reason is there to expect that at some point China’s demand will push prices higher?

