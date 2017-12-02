Did Treason Lead To North Korea Becoming A Nuclear Power By Stefan Stanford – All News Pipeline

TDC Note – Below is one view of what is happening with North Korea. From my perspective nations like Iran and North Korea use logic and wisdom to see what has happened in Iraq, Syria and Libya and reach the conclusion it may be a good idea to be able to counter whatever the murderous spoiled brat has to offer. Why wouldn’t a country see what the U.S. has done and begin immediately developing a defense to a potential invasion?

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States. 18 U.S. Code § 2381 – Treason

With the nation of North Korea celebrating becoming a nuclear power with a huge rally and fireworks display after the dramatic and successful launch of a long-range ICBM on Tuesday that US DOD head James Mattis warned could strike ANYWHERE in America or the world, we take a look within this story at how ‘globalist enemies of America within’ are working with North Korea behind the scenes to embarrass President Trump and complete their long-held plans to take down America as heard in the 1st video below.

While former EMP Commission member Dr Peter Vincent Pry recently warned that mass starvation and TEOTWAWKI could be the end results of a North Korean EMP attack upon America, we’ll stay away from EMP except for these opening paragraphs, even though such an attack would instantly become a ‘worst case scenario’ across the nation.

As we’ve previously reported on ANP, policies from past administrations have put President Donald Trump and America in a very real ‘catch-22’ situation. For to avoid taking action against North Korea could lead to Kim Jong Un launching an ICBM and detonating it above America and as has been warned, all that North Korea needs is one such successful attack to kill off 90% of us or more and turn America into a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

With the Russian military’s recent deployment of their marines to the North Korea border giving us another sign of just how close international nation-states believe we are to war, North Korea expert Blaine Harden has warned a global catastrophe looms after North Korea’s latest missile launch proved they could strike any place in the entire world.

Thus cementing their status as a nuclear power, a series of grave political misteps over the past few decades had allowed North Korea to reach their current status and thus, nuclear weapons are now in the hands of a man who has had his own relatives slaughtered, who has carried out public executions with anti-aircraft guns, who has allowed the people of his nation to starve and who has somehow now found his way into being a ‘poster boy’ of the left who have welcomed him to the resistance according to this September 2017 story from the Washington Free Beacon. Treason?

As even Newsweek reported back on August 10th, “North Korea’s nuclear threat isn’t really Trump’s fault: How Bush, Clinton and Obama contributed to the conflict”. Some blunt words of truth from their story:

Indeed, Trump inherited the global threat that is North Korea not only from his immediate predecessor, Barack Obama, but also from Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. And the truth is the country’s last three commanders in chief have all used various forms of diplomacy, strong language and even direct communication with North Korean leaders only to end up making little to no progress.

“For all the differences in the three different administrations, it’s kind of interesting to see how they all end up at the same place and maybe that will happen with these guys too,” Thomas H. Lee, professor of International Law at Fordham University and a former Naval intelligence officer, told Newsweek.

And while back on September 22nd, President Trump took great heat from liberals and the mainstream media across the country for the tweet he put out seen above, truth is truth whether people like it or not. The real world we live in isn’t like some ‘common core math program’ where ‘truth’ can be manipulated to fits ones needs and purpose though many believe it is and they can.

So why would liberals embrace a madman who has threatened to wipe the US from the face of the Earth? As we read in this new story from the NY Post, liberals are actually increasing the risk of a war with North Korea and in so doing, their actions are putting Americans in even MORE danger. Directly from the NY Post story.

