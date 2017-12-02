Ron Paul: End Legal Tender Laws, Let Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency And Gold Compete With The Dollar
Money arose via market transactions, and precious metals have served as money for thousands of years. Then government, for its own reasons, monopolized the creation of money. It has been a disaster ever since. Competing currencies, without government intrusion, will clean up this mess. Is Bitcoin a step in the right direction?