The Plan For North Korea Is In Motion, It’s Not What You Think? Video – X22 Report

The indictment against Flynn is meaningless and a waste of time, it does not show collusion it shows he lied. North Korea says they want to be recognized as a nuclear country, if this comes to pass it is game over for the cabal in NK. Mattis says they are still working on a diplomatic solution in NK. Tulsi Gabbard says that the only option is a diplomatic solution with NK. The clock is ticking down and the cabal only has one option left, that is an event.



