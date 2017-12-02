Not All Muslims, President Trump Video – Sargon of Akkad

TDC Note – If you want to better understand how far out of touch the so-called “representatives” in Britain have become – and this is the exact same problem we have in the US – then I would strongly suggest taking time to listen and digest what these people have to say – these maniacs are being paid with our tax dollars and something needs to end and end today. We need a better way of caring for ourselves and need to simply walk away from these idiots – Please click here to learn more once you have finished the video below.



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!