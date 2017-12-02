Empty The Clown Cars! by David Stockman – Contra Corner

We are quite certain that the clown cars need to be emptied ASAP, but are not sure whether the unloading should start with Washington, Wall Street or the establishment media.

So take the latter and just consider all the harrumphing, chastising and righteous indignation emanating from CNN, NBC and the rest of the fake news gaggle about Trump’s knavish re-tweet of the anti-Muslim videos.

To be sure, that was a new low in reckless provocation for even the Donald—given that he presumably could have fat fingered his iPhone to google the “Britain First” thugs who originally posted these dubious videos. So our “America First” president fully deserved all the global rebuke that ensued.

But why in he world didn’t the media notice the cat pictured below, who starred in the video which featured a purported Muslim terrorist smashing a statute of the Virgin Mary?

Except he was our Muslim terrorist!

That’s right. His name is Omar Gharba al-Khojji and he was CIA recruited, trained and dropped into the battlefield in Syria’s Idlib province—practically by Senator John McWar himself, who was the godfather and Senate paymaster of the FSA (Free Syrian Army).

At length, of course, this FSA commander apparently decided to skip the “moderate rebel” pretense, and joined up with ISIS—taking his men, weapons and CIA money with him.

By our way of thinking, that’s the real “news” in the Donald’s misguided tweet. He inadvertently crystalized the utter insanity of a Washington policy that spent billions destroying Syria by arming jihadist terrorists, but to our knowledge no one in the mainstream media even got the joke.

At least Zero Hedge called out the fake newsers for their own culpability in obfuscating the very special brand of regime change terrorism promoted by Imperial Washington:

And we know the rest of the story well: the media swallowed and presented such lies of FSA rebel commanders wholesale. But in terms of exposing this false history of a “moderate” uprising and revolution in Syria, Trump’s tweet could actually serve to educate the public, just not in a way the media would have us believe.

As for Wall Street, we take back our occasional snarky reference to the “boys and girls and robo machines” of Wall Street: financial Romper Room would be the better term for what happened during yesterday’s rip based on the “yes” word of the doddering Senator from Arizona.

Had they even bothered to notice that the Senate bill’s net corporate tax cut—that is, the after-tax money actually available for higher dividends and buybacks—–was only $682 billion over 10 years? Or that all the sudden excitement about the magic 51 votes was predicated on two big compromises that would bite deeply into even that modest reduction?

That is, the out-year clawback of up to $350 billion that would surely come from the “trigger tax” or its equivalent needed to get the votes of Corker, Flake and other hawks; and a bump to a 22% corporate rate needed to pay for a bigger child credit demanded by Senators Rubio and Lee.

