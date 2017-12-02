A.I Computer Vision Takes Analysing MetaData To A New Obtrusive Level! Video – Press for Truth

Surveillance State: Stanford Researchers Use AI To Determine Neighborhood’s Bias By Its Cars. Some people want to figure out what makes human beings tick…while others seek to find ways they can become the time keepers. In the age of artificial intelligence, computer vision technology is leading the way in metadata analysis. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth goes over the latest developments with this technology while explaining what the major issues will be moving forward.



Video Source

