Why This U.S. Army Officer Retired to Focus on Cannabis by Justin Spittler International Man

Nick’s Note: Todd Scattini isn’t your typical marijuana entrepreneur.

He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1996, and became an Army officer.

But Todd recently hung up his fatigues to serve as CEO of Harvest 360, a marijuana consulting and management firm.

My colleague Justin Spittler, editor of the Casey Daily Dispatch, met Todd at Harvest 360’s headquarters in Denver a few weeks ago. There, they discussed how he’s using cannabis to solve one of the military’s deadliest problems.

Todd’s story could completely change how many people think about cannabis.

Below is a transcript of their conversation. I encourage you to share it with anyone who still sees marijuana as just another “street drug.” It may just change their mind…

Justin: Todd, I’m not used to seeing “cannabis” and “Army officer” in the same sentence. So, can you tell me how you became interested in the plant?

Todd: I became interested in 2011. I was in Paris at the time, and I was asked to serve as a special advisor for General John Allen. He was the Commander of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) back then.

ISAF was a NATO-led security mission. It’s the largest military coalition ever assembled. At the time, it was 51 nations.

Its main purpose was training the Afghan National Security Forces and assisting Afghanistan in rebuilding key government institutions. It was also engaged in the war with the Taliban insurgency.

I was helping manage the General’s relationship with the Coalition through bilateral engagement and normal security cooperation functions.

One evening, our special staff was asked to come up with creative ways to engage with the Afghans using the domestic resources they had so that they could create an industry without relying on outside assistance.

And I thought, “Geez. The Afghans don’t have many resources.”

