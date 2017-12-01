One Of The Most Important Things Anyone Has Said About The Decline In Gold And The Miners from King World News

Below is one of the most important things anyone has said about the decline in gold and the miners.

But first, another warning sign as euphoria engulfs reckless stock market bulls…

Last Time We Saw This Was March 23, 2000

December 1 ( King World News ) – From Jason Goepfert at SentimenTrader:

“This is not a normal market. The last time, before Thursday, that the S&P 500 rose more than 0.75% and closed at a new high, but the VIX “fear gauge” also rose at least 5%, was March 23, 2000. Add it to the long list of oddities in 2017, all to no effect.”

One of the most important things anyone has said about the decline in gold and the miners (please read question and answer carefully)

How Confident Are You In The Miners?

Question to Bill Fleckenstein from one of his subscribers: The market is going to chug higher for the foreseeable future. I think even the staunchest bulls will admit that at this point. What is devastating is that the miners kinda/sorta participated in the market rally up until about September then completely broke down. Especially ironic considering most had great earnings reports. But as of today they broke through the lower trend line (for the GDX) with a lot of room to fall. There seems to be no explanation other than it’s the most hated group of stocks in the history of mankind. My question to you is how confident are you in your current miner positions?

Bill Fleckenstein’s response: “Your premise is universally believed, but it is not a FACT. Just because the market is going up doesn’t mean miners can’t, even though they haven’t recently. Wednesday, we saw lots of stuff come to life as tech was crushed. That could easily spread to miners. Over what time horizon? The next few weeks? They can do anything within reason. Over the next six to twelve months they will be 50% to 100% higher, IMO.”

Speaking of gold…

