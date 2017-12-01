How to gain permanent residency in Mexico without leaving home by Simon Black – Sovereign Man

As a world traveler and investor, I always try to find markets where there’s a huge difference between the ACTUAL risk and the PERCEIVED risk.

And this risk assessment applies not only to investing, but also to entire countries.

Mexico is a great example.

Sure, Mexico has some serious problems. Crime. Gangs. Drugs. Corruption. Tensions with the US over illegal immigration and American jobs.

But did you know that more Americans applied for residency in Mexico than vice versa over the past few years?

Do these Americans know something others don’t?

Maybe they know a foreign residency opens opportunities you otherwise wouldn’t have. A foreign residency gives you more options for work, business, investments, travel and living. It’s one part of a Plan B… in a location where you like spending time.

And residency in Mexico could be a solution for you.

Mexico’s story is more complex than what’s presented in the news. The country offers a lot more than its northern states where the drug war rages… and where the US media focuses all its attention.

The situation in the Yucatan peninsula – my favorite place to visit in Mexico – is different. The state of Yucatan has the same violent crime rate per capita as peaceful Wyoming.

If you feel safe living in Wyoming’s capital of Cheyenne, you should be comfortable living in Merida, a charming colonial city and capital of the Yucatan state.

And the neighboring state of Quintana Roo (the home of Cancun) is nearly as safe. The violent crime rate per capita here is comparable to Alaska.

So, with safety largely a non-issue in this part of Mexico, the Yucatan’s rich culture and great weather offers Americans another benefit: Inexpensive living. Today you can cut your cost of living at least by half after moving from the US to Mexico… and much more if you’re abandoning high-cost, high-tax New York or California.

And in the past two years, this inexpensive Mexican lifestyle reached a new level.

