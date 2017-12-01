Drew Phillips: Bitcoin $10,000 – Is This Truly A Bubble Or Just The Beginning? Video – Crush the Street

Drew Phillips of Antiwar.com joins us to discuss the news of Bitcoin reaching $10,000 and whether we are in a digital bubble. We look at the possible scenario of a small amount of people declaring their Bitcoin profits to the Tax Man and we uncover what Antiwar.com is all about.

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:

01:10 Is Bitcoin truly in a Bubble?

06:20 The Bitcoin Hard Forks

09:30 Bitcoin and Taxes

11:10 Will Bitcoin be the only digital asset without a known founder?

14:40 What is Antiwar.com?

18:10 Bitcoin’s anonymity problem

21:20 Closing thoughts and Precious Metals



