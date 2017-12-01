Of Course Government Bonds Are Safe – Peak Beneath the Skin of the Markets Video – ITM Trading

We are told that governments bonds are the “Flight to Safety” trade. But are they as safe as they want everyone to believe? Not according to the Bank of Canada. This month the Venezuelan government and PDVSA, Venezuela’s oil company and the main source of revenues for the government, have both been declared in default on their debt. My bet is that this is just the start of a much bigger Sovereign debt default trend and the Bank of Canada seems to agree.



