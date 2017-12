As price discovery for Bitcoin catapults it to over $10,000, interest and excitement is intensifying in the young cryptocurrency market. Long-time cryptocurrency investor and teacher-at-heart Jerry Robinson devotes this segment to helping our listeners better understand the emerging technology of the Blockchain and its promising future.

Follow the Money Daily

Our mission at Follow the Money Daily is simple. We exist to educate you on the geopolitical and economic trends that will help YOU protect your finances and become a better investor. We do this by creating and delivering innovative and useful content that is designed to empower you to achieve personal and financial liberty.