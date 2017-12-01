Bill Murphy & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. (Podcast)
Bill Murphy & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. Podcast – Radio GoldSeek
Highlights
- According to Bill Murphy of GATA.org, in the last four years the gold cartel has dropped tons of precious metals on the market following Thanksgiving.
- Nevertheless, the overall market mechanics remain bullish amid solid physical bullion sales.
- Jim Rickards, notes how the a global flight to quality is adding support for the PMs sector.
- Bill Murphy has a slightly different vantage point, noting that investors have finally capitulated, by tossing out their valuable gold investments.
- The net result presents a remarkable value opportunity for precious metals investors.
- The Fed chief Jerome Powell will likely follow the previous Fed Chairwoman’s lead, with a slightly more dovish slant, raising rates at the Dec.
- FOMC meeting and once more next year, to the benefit of the PMs bulls.
- Bill Murphy note that on a relative basis, “… gold and silver are by far the cheapest assets on the planet…”
- A recent article form Sprott Asset Management supports the thesis, noting that gold has outperformed even the S&P 500.
- Recent comments from the CPM Group corroborate the notion; silver could soar to nearly $40 in 2018 on “… tight supply/demand conditions.”
- The net impact of the aforementioned topics is leading to an imminent upward price-explosion of unprecedented scale, perhaps similar to the ascent of Bitcoin.
Continue Reading / Radio GoldSeek>>>
loading...Sharing is caring!