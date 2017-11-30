How to Put Together a Prepper Black-Out Kit By Ken Bobo – The Survivalist Blog

Years ago I put together a kit like the one I’m going to lay out in this book. I kept it in an old toolbox which resided in the living room end table/cabinet. This kit wasn’t my only strategy for blackouts as I had small flashlights stashed in night stands, kitchen drawers, and medicine cabinets. Actually, I don’t think you would be more than 6 feet away from a flashlight anywhere you stand in my home. I’ve been through many a blackout in my life and have refined my Blackout Kit many times and it changed very little. It’s no longer in the toolbox and I now have a boating dry box for all the gear.

At the time I put together my kit, there was very little out there as far as information is concerned, so I used common sense to stock the kit and kept it simple. But once the internet came of age, I searched far and wide on the subject, and what I found is that too many people out there tried to make this kit more than it needed to be. For example, one forum article suggested keeping food, water, and first aid supplies in it.

My question is…WHY? This is a blackout kit is for power outages and not a general survival kitfor major or minor emergencies. Use the K.I.S.S. method for preps, it just makes it easier. If you need an expanded kit, like a generator kit, common sense will tell you to have extension cords, suicide cable, and power strips. All that makes sense, but I would also be inclined to toss a flashlight or a headlamp in the top of that kit so you‘ll have a way to see what you‘re hooking up! Let me show you what I have done here as an example and use it for ideas in making your own Blackout Kit.

The first item you’ll need to put in this kit is a large flashlight. You need a good one like the classic Maglite. Don’t get the cheap plastic flashlights out there, DON’T DO IT! They don’t work well and they do break easily. Get a good 2 cell “D” or “C” cell Maglite. That will set you back $20 to $30 and a big 4 cell is around $35. They are built like a tank, a very durable flashlight. Maglite also makes a damned fine LED D cell light. The simple 2 D cell standard Maglite is on the top tray of my kit. You should have at least one large flashlight in the kit.

