How to Profit From “The Most Significant Transformation of Our Time”

“You’re going to need a telescope to see the copper price in 2021.”

Robert Friedland said this in April. He was giving the keynote speech at the Mines and Money Asia conference in Hong Kong.

I’ll tell you why Friedland said this in a minute. But you should first know why it pays to listen to him.

Friedland is a legend in the natural resource space.

He’s been in the business for decades. Along the way, he’s founded several successful mining companies…and made billions for himself and his investors.

He knows a thing or two about investing.

Since his speech, copper’s risen 17%…but this run is just getting started.

Today, I’ll tell you why Friedland thinks copper’s about to shoot through the stratosphere. I’ll also show you how to profit from this coming surge. But first, a few words on the “red metal.”

• Copper is the world’s most important industrial metal…

It goes into everything—from plumbing, to power lines, to electric motors.

Because of its diversity, many investors view copper as a barometer for the global economy.

When the global economy is doing well, it usually does well too. When the global economy’s struggling, the opposite happens. It’s been this way for decades.

But Friedland isn’t calling for higher copper prices because he thinks the global economy’s about to take off. He’s bullish because of the electric vehicle (EV) revolution.

• A decade ago, the market for EVs was tiny…

There were just a few hundred of these vehicles in the world.

It’s a much different story now.

These days, the market for EVs is exploding. In fact, as I told you in yesterday’s Dispatch, some experts say the market will get 27 times bigger over the next decade.

According to Friedland, you cannot afford to ignore this:

The transformation of the auto industry in the next 20 years will be the most significant transformation of our time. … The era of electric vehicles is dawning.

Friedland is absolutely right. The EV revolution is one of the world’s most unstoppable trends…but not just for the auto industry.

