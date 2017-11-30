‘North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed if war breaks out’ – UN Amb. to UNSC Video – RT

TDC Note – Who removed Nikki Haley’s muzzle? Please return it to it’s rightful position as soon as possible, thank you.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley ratcheted up talk of war with North Korea in reaction to the isolated country’s most recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, warning that Kim Jong-un’s government is on a road to ruin.



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!