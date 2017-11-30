NK’s Nuclear-EMP Threat Is Chinese and Deep State Aggression In Disguise by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

The world was shocked when it learned that North Korea launched an ICBM and here is the account from the BBC

North Korea has fired its highest-ever intercontinental ballistic missile and poses a worldwide threat, US Secretary of Defence James Mattis has said. The missile, launched early on Wednesday, landed in Japanese waters. It reached an altitude of 4,500km (2,800 miles) and flew 960km, according to South Korea’s military. It was the latest in a series of weapons tests that has raised tensions. Pyongyang last launched a ballistic missile in September. It also conducted its sixth nuclear test that month. North Korea has continued to develop its nuclear and missile programme despite global condemnation and sanctions. The UN Security Council is due to convene an emergency session to discuss the latest test.

Technologically, this was an significant step forward for the North Koreans. However, is the North Koreans tempting fate, or is this thinly veiled Chinese aggression tied to various free trade agreements.

The Significance of the High Altitutde ICBM

The Common Sense Show has learned that an EMP attack would come from a high altitude nuclear burst above the United States. Conversely, a nuclear attack from an ICBM missile would have some elevation in its delivery arc (eg perhaps as high as 150 miles), but the trajectory of an incoming ICBM designed to produce and EMP effect would have to achieve a higher orbit. American defense officials are aware of this. However, do not expect to hear a word about this in the media.

The launch of a North Korean ICBM that achieved a height of 2800 miles speaks to the fact that they are intent in producin high altitude burst resulting the destruction of most of the grid and electronics within the United States.

North Korea Is China’s Puppet

When China says “jump”, the North Koreans respond with “How high”. the North Korea leaders do not sneeze without the Chinese providing the tissue. If China did not want NK firing ICBM’s, they never would.

NK has now developed the ability to deliver nukes anywhere inside the United States.More importantly, they can deliver an EMP attack through the setting off of a high altitude blast.

Why would China be invested in the North Koreans ramping up their intimidation? The answer is simple and it has to do with free trade. Trump has gotten the best of the Chinese in the latest round of talks regading trade. China was more in the next round and I think it is likely that the Chinese are playing the NK nuclear/EMP care in order to gain some concesions from Trump when it comes to trade aggreements.

To those that think an EMP is no big eal, please look the following paragraphs.

The Areas You Don’t Want to Be When an EMP Is Discharged

As James Wesley Rawles pointed out to me in a recent interview, there are several areas that would be very unfortunate for your to be at when an EMP is discharged.

Being in one of the 4,000 planes that would be flying, would be fatal. Being in the hospital on life-sustaining equipment. Being trapped in a high rise building elevator. This would become your tomb. Being on the highway at night when all the lights and go out as well as most car engines. There would be multiple and devastating accidents. Being more that 10 miles from home in harsh weather. Do you have a bug-in bag? Consider a fold up bike.

The list is more extensive, but you get the idea.

The Deep State Alliance with North Korea

A few years ago, Congressman Franks (AZ) wrote a very pointed and blunt letter to Frederick Gorbet, the chairman of the Board of Trustees for the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC). Franks jointly addressed his letter to Gary Cauley, the President and CEO of the same organization.

In the letter, Congressman Franks sounds like a man who has had enough as he is as mad as hell and is not going to take it anymore. Franks obviously sees the dire threat posed by an EMP grid take down and is increasingly frustrated with the “Pollyanna’s” who are acting irresponsibly in the face of the threat, especially when some of these people are in positions of responsibility when it comes to protecting the public from a prolonged and catastrophic blackout.

In the letter, Franks points out that National Geographic aired a docudrama entitled American Blackout. The film showed what our countrymen and nation would experience in the event of a cyber attack on the US bulk power distribution system and a resulting shut down of the grid for 10 days. If anything, the serious hardships, dislocation, physical destruction, deaths and societal breakdown portrayed in this docudrama are likely understated“. In my last article, a Franks’ video was played in which he said an EMP take down of the grid would result in 60% of Americans dying as a result of the event. The Naval War College puts the death rate at 90%.

Franks goes on to chastise NERC for the statements of one of its member electric utilities, the Kissimmee Utility Authority which issued a statement, in response to the film, which clearly chastised the National Geographic docudrama by stating that the threats were overblown. Franks made it clear in his letter, that if anything, the threats of the docudrama were grossly understated! Further, Franks went on to say that the time frame which encompassed the blackout, two weeks, was an additional understatement and “that a sustained blackout would be catastrophic”. Franks also accuses NERC and its member utilities of historically under-representing the seriousness of the threat of an EMP attack and a subsequent power grid take do

Frnds went on to say that NERC, was being ” dismissive” of his claims and that “the blackout possibilities represents a catastrophic threat to the United States of widespread power loss for potentially months or years that could result in American society tearing itself apart and a horrific loss of human life.“

Here’s where Frank’s frustration becomes notable. Despite all of the protests from Franks, his reasonable claims fell on deaf ears. Obama snubbed Frank’s efforts at every turn. Obama went so far as to allow the Russians and Chinese observe the Grid EX drills which practiced a grid down scenario. In other words, we showed them how to bring down our grids. We always knew that Obama wa s a traitor. However, this takes the proverbial cake.

Conclusion

For the price of one B-1 bomber, Obama, on behalf of the Deep State, refused to act to protect America from such an attack. Since the two most likely states who will carry out this attack, Iran and North Korea, we should consider an attack by these states upon the United States to be an attack from their dominant allies, Russia and China. In the present set of events, we are talking about China, North Korea (puppet) and the United States.

The elite will survive. Will You?

