FCC Chair Blasts YouTube, Facebook & Twitter Video

The head of the Federal Communications Commission (FTC) is going after the big 3 social media companies – Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, because they:

“…routinely block or discriminate against content they don’t like.”

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai yesterday accused Twitter and other tech companies of pretending to want a free and open internet, but in actual fact, doing just the opposite for we, the little people.

Pai revealed his plan to unravel the Obama-era net neutrality protections at a conference in Washington. The 2015 rules were intended to keep broadband providers from playing favorites with online content. But, according to Pai, it’s actually the big 3 social media giants which:



“… are a much bigger actual threat to an open internet than broadband providers, especially when it comes to discrimination on the basis of [political] viewpoint.”

Pai, recently appointed by President Trump to head the FCC, specifically criticized Twitter for a:

“…double standard when it comes to suspending or de-verifying conservative users’ accounts as opposed to those of liberal users.”

He criticized Twitter for recently blocking a campaign ad run by Rep. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee.

“When it comes to a free and open internet, Twitter is part of the problem.”

Pai also blasted a number of celebrities like Mark Ruffalo for criticizing the proposed changes. Ruffalo has said that the repeal of net neutrality would be a step towards authoritarianism.

According to Pai:

“Getting rid of government authority over the Internet is the exact opposite of authoritarianism.”

