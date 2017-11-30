FANG Stocks Take the Gas Pipe – Dow ‘Industrials’ Set Record by Jesse – Jesse’s Crossroads Cafe

“He who does not bellow the truth when he knows the truth makes himself the accomplice of liars and forgers.” Charles Peguy “Tax reform is about job creation. President Trump is working to revitalize America’s main streets by reducing taxes, and making the tax code simpler and fairer. With nearly 1.5 million jobs created since January and two consecutive quarters of GDP growth above 3 percent, the President has unleashed a spirit of economic optimism – but our work is not done. Lowering taxes for job creators will help them grow and hire more Americans for good, family-sustaining jobs.” Alexander Acosta, Secretary of Labor, 29 Nov 2017

Too bad the ‘job creators’ who have been enjoying record profits have repeatedly said that they intend to do what they have been doing all along with their extra cash: stock buybacks, dividends, acquisitions of suppliers and competitors, and larger rewards for management. And probably more automation and offshoring.

Increasing wages and hiring more workers is a low priority, as it has been for quite a few years. Why would we think giving the same player MORE money without changing anything or creating new incentives would actually result in a different outcome?

The Tech stock bubble was hit by selling on higher than usual volume today, leading the NDX lower by almost a full percent.

The SP 500 finished up unchanged.

But the Dow Industrials closed higher at a new record, led by those industrial titans like JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, American Express, United Healthcare, Pfizer, Disney and Verizon.

The pundits had trouble getting their stories straight today, as some went with a ‘risk on’ interpretation, since Treasuries and precious metals got hit.

