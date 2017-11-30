Downside Break Coming in Gold & Gold Stocks Video – The Daily Gold

TDC Note – This video is just a few hours old and I hope Jordan is calling for more downside action as we firmly believe physical gold and silver will be making great moves throughout 2018 and 2019. But, it is year end and “profit taking” and creating loses for tax purposes will happen.

We provide our immediate outlook for Gold and gold stocks which is bearish but we also touch on how gold stocks fit into the history of recoveries from mega bear markets. This history implies gold stocks will make a significant low in 2018 and perform fantastically well into 2019.



