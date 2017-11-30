DEEP STATE WITNESS ELIMINATION! JFK2017 FILES & MORE REVELATIONS Video – Dark Journalist

Join Dark Journalist and his special guest Forbidden Knowledge TV’s Alexandra Bruce in a fascinating discussion of how Deep State Witnesses from the JFK Assassination all the way to the Las Vegas shooting seem to disappear as part of a larger program of obfuscation!

Dark Journalist notes that UC Berkeley Professor Peter Dale Scott coined the term “The Deep State” and also created a category called “Deep Events.” These events, such as the JFK Assassination, Watergate, Iran/Contra or 9/11, often share similar characteristics. These characteristics include the use of a Designated Culprit’ who is slowly being crafted to become the patsy for a major crime . They also include a Government commission that inevitably produces a report that covers up the important details involving the incident.



