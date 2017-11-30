The Cabal Has Entered The Second Stage Event, The Setup Is Almost Complete (Video)
Matt Lauer has been fired for NBC, the truth is coming out, more to come. North Korea fires another missile and now the corporate media and the war hawks are pushing the idea that the missile can reach America, did they already say this last time which turned out to be false. Russia wants the situation to be worked out diplomatically. Graham threatens Trump and says war is coming. The second stage of the event has been set, the corporate media is reporting that the SWIFT system has been hacked and the hackers were able to take funds, this is a build up to the next event.