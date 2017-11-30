The Cabal Has Entered The Second Stage Event, The Setup Is Almost Complete (Video)

Matt Lauer has been fired for NBC, the truth is coming out, more to come. North Korea fires another missile and now the corporate media and the war hawks are pushing the idea that the missile can reach America, did they already say this last time which turned out to be false. Russia wants the situation to be worked out diplomatically. Graham threatens Trump and says war is coming. The second stage of the event has been set, the corporate media is reporting that the SWIFT system has been hacked and the hackers were able to take funds, this is a build up to the next event.

X22 Report

Dave’s Bio: I am 49 years old and I have children. I lived in NY and I was there for 911 and the North East blackout. I lost my job in 2008 and was laid off. Since 2008 I have been prepping. My wife, kids and I try to eat organic and we try to avoid all chemicals in foods. We make our own bread, food and pizza from scratch. I have a technology background and have worked for large financial institutions. My main job was securing the systems from viruses and hackers and maintaining the trading systems so the money flowed from system to system. I have tried talking to friends and relatives about what was going on but every time I talked about the government, FED and the economic collapse they looked at me like I was crazy. I decided to start a website and broadcast to the world what was going on. I didn’t really think that anyone would really listen to what I was saying when I started it was just a way to get the word out and get it off my chest. I realized as the cost of everything continually increases it is getting harder and harder to live the life of my parents and grandparents. I realized if we all don’t do something our children will not have the opportunities and freedoms the way the founding fathers envisioned.