‘Worst Yet To Come’ – They Are Dropping Like Flies As Planned Take Down Of The ‘Elite’ Garners Fresh Blood (Part One) By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

On October 12, 2017, while Hollywood being rocked by the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandals, and the #MeToo mob was in the midst of naming dozens of other celebrities and alleging they too were responsible for sexual misconduct, ANP reported on the existence of the “Sh*tty Media Men” list that claimed members of some of the biggest news outlets were sexual abusers, and we said we believed we were watching a “brilliant scheme,” to take down the establishment liberal “elite.”

Via that article:

With the emergence of the “sh*tty media men” list now being circulated among media outlets, I believe we are witnessing a coordinated 4-pronged war against the establishment liberal “elite.” 1) Expose them 2)Forcing them to eat their own by using their own ‘victimhood’ mentality against them to 3) Destroy them, in order to 4) Take away their influence on the general population.

Everything we have been witnessing since that report has me more convinced than ever of my assertion back then that “someone with large pockets, and extensive contacts, most likely a Trump supporter, (Maybe Steve Bannon?) has devised an utterly brilliant scheme to expose these allegations against the liberal “elite” in both of these industries, to force them to destroy themselves from within.”

Since that article, we have seen dozens of Hollywood names exposed, careers destroyed, as well as a slew of major names in the media industry forced to resign and/or been fired, with just two more in the last 24 hours, with hints from President Trump via his Twitter feed, that more are coming.



(Matt Lauer flashing boxers during bizarre musical segment, via NewsBusters, 2014)

THEY ARE DROPPING LIKE FLIES……

In the last 24 hours we have seen a second NPR bigwig, Chief News Editor David Sweeney, forced to resign over, sexual-harassment allegations, and NBC News left-wing anchor of NBC’s Today Show, Matt Lauer terminated from NBC after an internal review found violations of their company’s standards after an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

NBC chairman Andy Lack offered the following statement:

On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after a serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he has been at NBC news, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident. Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected. And any action that runs counter to our core values are met with consequences. We are saddened by these events. We will face it together as a news organization and do it as transparent a manner as we can.

For NBC News, this appears to be a pattern of behavior, as earlier this month, one of Matt Lauer’s closest associates and confidants, Senior Vice President, Booking, News & Entertainment Matt Zimmerman, was also fired after he “engaged in inappropriate conduct with more than one woman.” Last month Mark Halperin was also fired from NBC and MSNBC after five women accused him of sexually harassing them back when he worked for ABC News.

Also in November 2017, CBS This Morning personality, Charlie Rose was fired by CBS News after eight women accused him of “unwanted sexual advances toward them.”

In my initial report on the “Sh*tty Media Men” list, I asked if this was a planned take down of the so-called “elites” and which industry would be targeted next?

Recent reports have answered that question as Hollywood and the MSM are not the only members of the liberal “elite” that are being hit with scandal after scandal as high profile Democratic lawmakers like Senator Al Franken and House Representative John Conyers are both engulfed in sexual scandals with calls for them to resign. The tech industry and social media are engulfed in their own child pornography and pedophile scandals, as ANP detailed on Monday, November 27, 2017.

These media and Hollywood personalities are dropping so fast even websites documenting lists of accused harassers, rapist and molesters are unable to update them fast enough to keep up, as Breitbart has the tally at 91 so far and that is before the Sweeney and Lauer stories broke.

