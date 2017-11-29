WaPo Nat’l Security Reporter: Russia Story “f*cking crap shoot…Maybe it doesn’t exist.” Video Veritas Visuals

In this all new Project Veritas video, two Washington Post employees are caught on hidden camera expressing their biases and acknowledging that the Trump-Russia collusion. O’Keefe also takes a swing at The Washington Post, saying “The media wants me to kneel down and apologize. I will not.”

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!