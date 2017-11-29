Vital Nork (N. Korea) Update Podcast by Turd Ferguson – TF Metals Report

There was not a Batchelor-Cohen Cold War discussion last evening. In its place, John recorded this 12-minute conversation with North Korean missile analyst Bruce Bechtol. It is very important that you take the time to listen to this today.

This is an extremely informative, 12-minute discussion and keep in mind that, shortly after this was recorded, the Norks disclosed that the missile tested yesterday was actually an updated Hwasong-15. The full DPRK release is below:

Obviously, this situation is getting to be extraordinarily dangerous but wait…it only gets worse. Today we have this story from Reuters that summarizes the statement above: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-missilewarhead/north-korea… And we also have the American War Party springing into full attack mode: http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-29/senator-graham-warns-us-headed-…

So, please take the time to listen to this podcast. It’s only 12 minutes and the information is VERY important, particularly toward the end when John and his guests discuss what the Norks are likely to do next.

