Gloria Allred Refuses to Hand Over Fraud Yearbook Video

With only 2 weeks to go until the election, Attorney Gloria Allred has refused to hand over the yearbook of her client, Beverly Nelson, for independent handwriting analysis, to determine if the signature in the yearbook is that of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

The signature is obviously a crude forgery, and is the only piece of so-called “evidence” that any of Roy Moore’s accusers have been able to produce to back allegations of minor sexual misconduct from 40 years ago.

Allred appeared earlier this week on CNN’s “New Day” hosted by respected television journalist Allison Camerota. Time and time again, Camerato pressed Allred about handing over the yearbook for independent analysis as the definitive tool for judging its legitimacy.

Time and time again, Allred clumsily deflected the conversation to a possible misstatement Moore had made about whether Nelson had appeared before him in a divorce case or whether she was scheduled to appear before him, but the case was settled out of court at the last minute.

The argument, of course, is irrelevant because the relevant fact is that Judge Moore did, indeed sign her divorce papers from which she, or someone close to her, attempted to forge Moore’s signature in Nelson’s high school yearbook.

Nevermind that if you were an up-and-coming assistant D.A. who had grouped an underage waitress, why would you then sign a love note in her in her high school yearbook – nevermind just before Christmas – months before yearbooks are even printed – thereby providing proof of the illicit relationship?



Allred wants Moore to testify under oath before some sort of non-existent court hearing that he had no relationship with Nelson. The hearing is non-existent because there is no evidence that Judge Moore committed any crime, so there will be no hearing.

Can you imagine the skewed coverage such a hearing would get in the closing days of a hotly-contested special election which would tip the balance of power in the U.S. Senate even more towards President Trump’s agenda? – a fake news field day.

