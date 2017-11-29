The Cabal’s First Stage Of The Event Has Just Been Initiated Video – X22 Report

The investigation into Flynn is not what you think. North Korea fired another missile, just missed the Thanksgiving holiday, this is the first stage of the event that the Cabal is planning. US will start to wind down military support for groups inside of Syria. The process has begun and the cabal is in trouble in Syria. The cabal is now transporting the IS to Asia to try to get something started there. The BRIC nations are creating their own internet separate and apart from the one that exists now.

Video Source

