Will Millennials Embrace Gold? Plus Surprising Insider Trades At Gold Mining Companies

By Bill Fleckenstein President Of Fleckenstein Capital

November 27 ( King World News ) – The stock market was a nonevent and about flat through midday after last week’s festivities, although beneath the surface there was a little bit of excitement, particularly in AMZN, which at one point was up another couple of percent before it gave up half its gains. Nothing happened in the afternoon, as the market closed about unchanged…

Away from stocks, green paper was slightly higher after being quite a bit weaker on Friday, oil lost 2%, fixed income was up a couple of ticks, and the metals were mixed with gold adding 0.5% to silver’s fractional decline.

When Opportunity Knocks (From the Inside)?

The miners were sporadically a little bit better, but for the most part they continue to get no love at all, despite the fact that there has been respectably sized insider buying from various individuals at many different companies. I don’t believe I have ever seen this amount of repeated activity on the part of insiders. The closest episode I can recall for the miners was early 2016 before they blasted off, but what we’ve seen recently seems a bit more aggressive to me.

In addition, the margins for some of them are now about what they were when gold was several hundred dollars higher. Thus, the kind of money they could bring to the bottom line as gold prices increase would be quite substantial.

All year long the better companies have reported good news, yet the stock prices have gone nowhere (or declined), and insiders are buying. If this were any other group, they would already be on fire, but that is just the way things go in manias. In late 1999, value-oriented companies were dirt cheap even as the dot-com nonsense exploded higher on a regular basis, and today is a variation of that same theme.

