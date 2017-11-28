Rothschild TRILLIONS Quantified Video – SGTReport

Do you honestly believe Jeff Bezos is the world’s richest man? A guy who started selling books over the internet 20 years ago!? History tells a different story. The Rothschilds are worth several hundred TRILLION dollars. Here’s the quantifiable numbers. It’s a simple matter of math, market manipulation and compounding interest. The family bragged about the wealth they made as a result of the Battle of Waterloo.

Video Source

