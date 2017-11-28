What Pisses Me Off About Baby Boomers Video – Stefan Molyneux

Question: “I was born in 1951, and that entitles me to the Boomer label, I am told. I am mystified as to why you speak so scathingly about this demographic. Could you expand on this for me, just so I understand this bias for my own future reference when it comes at me personally? I bring this up because, like many free-thinkers, I do not own what others assume about me, and it might be fun to talk with you, as a voice from outside the categories and statistics which you may or may not be referring to. I am also aware that your childhood traumas come from a mother who is probably a Boomer, so that explains the emotions I hear in your voice when you blame the Boomers for most of the ills of the world. For this, I have compassion. You are free to ask me anything about my childhood, my birthing and raising of children, my marriage, my post-menopausal reality, my livelihood(s), my political, spiritual, philosophical views. Perhaps you would agree that I am not really worthy of the Boomer label, except for my age, which I can do nothing about, nor feel ashamed of. A conversation about being old might be helpful for you too!”

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!