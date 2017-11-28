North Korea Fires ICBM – Lands Inside Japan’s Economic Zone – Trump Live Address from ZeroHedge

Update 2: The Pentagon says initial assessment of North Korean launch “was an ICBM, traveled about 1,000 km before splashing into Sea of Japan,” Reuters reports. Separately, Yonhap notes that the North Korea missile reached an altitude of 4,500 km and flew 960km.



* * *

Update: In response to the launch, the South Korean military has staged a “precision strike” missile exercise in response, Yonhap reports citing the JCS. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has confirmed that the North Korean launch took place at 1:30pm EST, and was still assessing.

Separately, the office of the Japanese PM said the North Korean missile landed off the coast of Japan, likely inside the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

* *

Well, US experts did warn that North Korea could conduct another missile test “within days”, and for once, US experts were right, because moments ago Yonhap reported citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, that after a two and a half month hiatus, North Korea has fired a ballistic missile, the first such launch since September 15. The launch marks the first time North Korean has provoked the US and regional nations since US President Donald Trump labelled Pyongyang a state sponsor of terrorism.

“North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile eastward from the vicinity of Pyongsong, South Pyongan Province, at dawn today,” the S. Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said.



According to the report, the missile flew eastward and the South Korean military is analyzing details with the U.S. Japan’s coast guard confirmed that North Korea fired a missile, which fell in the sea near Japan. The Japanese cabinet office said that the N. Korea missile landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), and thus could be seen as an act of aggression.

The missile has not been identified, though the US government has confirmed the launch. According to the Pentagon, the missile came from mobile launcher.

Seoul’s military has been “closely monitoring” and “tracking possible North Korean provocations” with US partners, a spokesman for the army said Tuesday.

As a reminder, yesterday Japanese officials noticed an increase in radioactivity data suggesting another missile test might be imminent. “North Korea might launch a missile within the next few days,” a Japanese government official told local media.

This may be just the first of several launches: The US and South Korean militaries are slated to hold large scale military drills from December 4 through December 8. a move which will further infuriate Pyongyang. The drills will feature more than 230 allied aircraft swarming around the Korean peninsula.

Sharing is caring!