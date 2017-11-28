Max Keiser & Dan Collins: China Supercomputer Power Video – RT

Max and Stacy discuss China’s supercomputer power beating out all the competition, by far, and America’s show of force in the Pacific displaying military might… at a huge price. Max interviews Dan Collins of TheChinaMoneyReport.com about the state of the economy in China.

