Lolita Express: Clinton’s Secret Service agent threatens damaging info on former prez Video – Boom Bust RT

A former Secret Service agent is threatening to release damaging information on former President Bill Clinton’s trips aboard the “Lolita Express” ‒ Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet. Epstein was convicted in 2008 for soliciting sex from an underage girl. RT America’s Ed Schultz discusses the potential fallout from this salacious story with host of “America’s Lawyer,” Mike Papantonio.

