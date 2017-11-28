Hundreds Of European Banks Are In Trouble, This Is Going To Be A Disaster Video – X22 Report

Gold was slammed down again, the constant slams might be an indication that the system is becoming unstable and they want to keep people away from gold. The retail apocalypse continues and this year was the worst, next year might top 2017. US home prices soar to their highest level yet, the bubble is getting ready to pop. 114 Italian banks are in trouble and there are many others around Europe that will not do well during the next financial crisis.

