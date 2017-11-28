God’s Perfect Bounty: Our Natural Survival Garden by D.M. – Survival Blog

When God made the heaven and earth, he made them perfect. He provided everything we need for our survival, from nutrition to medicine for both humans and animals, from knowledge and natural instinct to even giving us beauty to behold.

Knowledge of Survival Lost And Forgotten

The knowledge of survival using God’s perfect bounty has been lost and forgotten over time. While gaining new knowledge with the advent of modern grocery stores and medicine we’ve forgotten God’s natural survival garden.

There are many varieties of plants that grow naturally without any help from us. Many are disease-, drought-, and pest-resistant, and they have multiple uses.

Everything on Earth Put Here For Our Survival

Everything on earth was put here for a reason– our survival. God made those for us, and it is up to you to take advantage of it.

Do Research While You Still Can

I urge you to do some research as I have done, while you still can. Experiment now rather than later. Find out about native varieties of plants, bushes, trees, algae, lichen, and even the wildlife in your area. Talk to friends, neighbors, and old timers. Look on the Internet while we still have it, and read books. You can never have enough knowledge, especially when SHTF.

Then, pass the knowledge along so you can help others learn of the bounty and love God has for us. This is the reason I decided to write this article.

Beautyberries

I saw beautyberries growing wild in our yard. we had heard of beautyberry jelly, but I’d also heard they were poisonous. I decided to do some research, because if God put them there then there must be a reason and his bounty should not be wasted. So, I’ll start there.

Not Poisonous

The American beautyberry (Callicarpa Americana) aka the French Mulberry is notpoisonous. In fact, the American beautyberry has multiple uses. It is medicinal, edible, and decorative. You can use all parts of it. Animals love it too!

Grown in Zones 6-10 West As Far As Texas

They are native in USDA hardiness zones 6-10 from Maryland to Florida and west through Tennessee, Arkansas, and Texas. Check to see if it grows in your area. A member of the Verbena family, American beautyberries grow on shrubs in clusters on long soft woody stems with green leaves.

Large Brushes Produce Bright Magenta To Purple Berries

American beautyberries are distinctive with bright magenta to purple berries (var. Lactea has white berries). They’re propagated by seed, tip cuttings, and soft wood cuttings, or they’re dug up and transplanted. They grow along roadsides, in pinelands, and hammock forests and like partial shade but will grow in sunnier locations if watered. You may even have a bush or two growing wild in your yard. The bush grows 6-10 feet tall and as wide, more often 6-8 feet. They grow well in a container and are both beautiful and decorative.

Hardy To Grow In Most Soils

They grow in most soils. You can prune them in winter or spring down to a foot from the ground for a bushier look. beautyberries are heat and drought tolerant, and cold hardy even in frost, freeze, and snow.

Ripe Berries Are Easy To Pick in Fall

Berries are easy to pick when ripe, during the period of September through November. I just put a basket underneath a branch, comb the berries with my fingers, and the ripe ones will just fall into the basket.

American beautyberries provide food for wildlife and your chickens will love them too! We give ours the mash leftover from making the juice, jelly, et cetera, but they also like the branches with leaves and berries on it right off the bush. Birds dine on the fresh berries, seeds, and raisins. Opossums, squirrels, raccoons, and other small animals eat the fruits, whitetail deer browse the leaves and bed down because the leaves have the ability to repel insects. (You can learn a lot from the wildlife. And imagine all this animal meat protein in your bushes when SHTF happens.)

Folk Remedy For Insect Repellent

The beautyberry has been a traditional folk remedy for repelling mosquitos, horseflies, deerflies, ticks, fire ants, and other biting insects. For over a century, the folks in Mississippi used to cut leafy branches, crush the leaves, and place the branches between the harness and horse to keep the bugs away. (Garden.org)

