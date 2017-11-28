Get Ready For It, Silver Will Rally to $130, Gold To $8,000 Video – KitCo News

Is 2018 the year of the silver rally? Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic Silver Corp., thinks so and expects the metal to climb eightfold over the next 3-5 years. He says silver is a story of supply and demand: “to go green, to do all the things we want to do as the human race gets off oil and gas, we need a ton of silver.” He says that unlike gold, silver is a strategic, rather than precious metal, and should trade closer to its mine ratio. “[First Majestic] is currently operating at a mine ratio of 9 ounces of gold for every ounce of silver, so silver should be trading at around 9:1.” Currently, the gold-to-silver ratio stands at around 76 and that is why Neumeyer says he sees silver prices headed for $130 an ounce.

Video Source

