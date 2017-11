Car Bomb At the Luxor Hotel – Las Vegas Shooting – Part 49 Video – End Times News Report

A witness to multiple Las Vegas shooters ran to the Luxor for safety. Meanwhile, police were dealing with a potential car bomb in a black Audi SUV abandoned at the Luxor valet.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!