Bitcoin Keeping the Fed Up at Night? No, Not Really
A rumor is circulating that the Fed concerned Bitcoin will “eviscerate” big banks. Let’s investigate the claim.
Zerohedge writes As Bitcoin Nears $10,000 “Central Banks Kept Up At Night”.
Here is the line that caught my attention: “St. Louis Fed President James Bullard admitted to Reuters in a recent interview what the real concern was: ‘(We could) wake up one day and most of the big banks have been eviscerated and most of that activity has moved elsewhere.‘”
I tracked that that claim back to the Reuters article Bubble or breakthrough? Bitcoin keeps central bankers on edge by Francesco Canepa.
Canepa made the same statement but did not provide a link.
Business Insider Interview
On October 13, Business Insider interviewed Bullard. BI reported The rise of a new kind of finance is setting off alarm bells at the Fed.
The article did not contain the quote.
Also on October 13, TrustNodes reported Digital Currencies Could “Eviscerate” Big Banks Says Fed President.
James Bullard, St. Louis Fed President, is the latest old banker to ring an alarm bell of sorts stating in a fairly emotionally charged use of words that new inventions, such as blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and ICOs, might “eviscerate” big banks if regulators do not do something about it.
Bullard said regulators, by which perhaps he might mean banks so being from the Federal Reserve Bank (Fed), might: “Wake up one day and most of the big banks have been eviscerated and most of that activity has moved elsewhere.”
TrustNodes linked to BusinessInsider, but as noted above, the BI interview did not contain the quote.
What Did Bullard Really Say?
So far, we have lots of claims (and there are now dozens more quoting ZeroHedge), with still no reference to the true source of the claim.
I found it: On October 12, Reuters reported Fed’s Bullard warns bank regulators are ‘complacent’ over fintech risks.
Growing competition from fintech players has become the “number one issue” for large financial firms and regulators are “fighting the last war” by focusing on tweaks to post-crisis financial rules, Bullard told Reuters in an interview.
Many deep-pocketed banks including Goldman, Citi and Morgan Stanley have been scooping up fintech assets through direct investments and acquisitions, while national bank regulator the Comptroller of the Currency has proposed directly regulating fintech firms.
Bullard warned that if regulators were not more aggressive, however, they could “wake up one day and most of the big banks have been eviscerated and most of that activity has moved elsewhere,” adding this could create the risk of a financial crisis because regulators had lost sight of the activity.
“I think a lot more should happen to help these smaller banks,” said Bullard. “To have Dodd-Frank rain down on these smaller banks has been a tragedy of the whole legislation.”
Words Bullard Did Not Use
1) Bitcoin
2) Cryptocurrencies
3) ICO