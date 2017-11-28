Bitcoin, Gold, Silver And Economic Depression from King World News

With the Dow and Nasdaq at all-time highs, here is a look at bitcoin, gold, silver and economic depression.

Bitcoin, Gold & Silver

November 28 ( King World News ) – The following quote is from Peter Boockvar:

“I’m not going to talk more about bitcoin because I have no opinion on it and I’m instead just a spectator in awe of its price. I do have to say though that it’s a great advertisement for owning gold and silver. If you feel like you missed the bitcoin trade, a 5000 year alternative currency is there for the easy pickings.”

Also, this note from Jeff Saut & GaveKal…

Here is a portion of today’s note from Jeff Saut at Raymond James: Now we have never really believed in deflation, let alone a “deflationary boom,” but the astute GaveKal organization has written about it for quite some time. According to GaveKal:

The central banks adopt a policy of abnormally low interest rates, which leads to a massive misallocation of capital causing a structural decline in an economy’s growth rate. At some point the rate of return on capital falls below the cost of capital and the “leverage” in the economic system can no longer be serviced. That, in turn, leads to a deflationary bust where the prices of “risk” assets fall moving the economy into a depression.

