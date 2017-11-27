The Tyrant Collection: World’s Most Valuable Private Coin Collection Revealed By Goldberg Coins – CoinWeek

The Tyrant Collection is to be displayed in a multi-year series of exhibits at the Long Beach Expo

The existence of a previously unreported collection of the world’s most famous and valuable ancient, world and United States rare coins is being revealed for the first time. The Tyrant Collection, which includes a treasured 1937 Edward VIII proof set, will be publicly displayed over the course of several years through a series of exhibits at upcoming Long Beach Expo conventions.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

“For a number of years, The Tyrant collector has been assembling what is undoubtedly the world’s most valuable coin collection in private hands, worth hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Ira Goldberg, President of Goldberg Coins and Collectibles, Inc.in Los Angeles, California, who provided guidance in assembling The Tyrant Collection. “I’m sure collectors will be surprised and delighted as more information is revealed about upcoming displays of this remarkable collection.”

“The focus of the collection is tyrants of every age and culture,” explained the anonymous owner of The Tyrant Collection. “Tyrants go by many titles: Kings and Queens, Emperors and Empresses, Czars and Czarinas, Dictators, Regents, Popes, Caliphs, Sultans, and Khans. But what defines them is their absolute power over a territory containing millions of people. Tyrants have been the primary shapers of history for thousands of years. One of the first things tyrants do upon obtaining power is strike coins with their name and likeness, announcing their claim to their territory. And they continue to mint coins to maintain their claim until the day they die or are deposed. Everyday coinage is the primary means by which tyrants notify their subjects and rivals of their tyranny,” the collector said.

“Coins still exist for nearly every tyrant of the last two thousand years who ever ruled a substantial country for more than a few weeks. The objective of The Tyrant Collection is to obtain a coin of every tyrant who ruled every major territory or country, preferably a large gold coin boldly displaying the tyrant’s name, likeness and titles,” he added.

The Tyrant Collection is divided into sections, one for each of the major civilizations which issued coins for an extended period of time. Civilizations require access to water for irrigation and transportation, so they tend to develop around bodies of water, such as rivers, lakes, and seas. Each section of The Tyrant Collection is named after the body of water it dominates.

Sharing is caring!