The Rapid Birth Rate Decline Will End In World Economic Collapse Video – Silver Report

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

America has had dramatic changes in birth rate. We have reached a level that is not sustainable. Many people do not study birth rates in relation to economic activity. While increasing levels of debt have been required to sustain liabilities the rapidly declining population will result in a world economic collapse.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!