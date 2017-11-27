Jeffrey Tucker Destroys the Net Neutrality Propaganda Video – Corbett Report

Jeffrey Tucker of FEE.org joins us again to discuss his latest article, “Goodbye Net Neutrality; Hello Competition.” We explore the details of the net neutrality discussion that is being ignored by nearly everyone, including how the corporatocracy actually favours net neutrality and how government regulation of the internet is precisely what is keeping prices high and access to the market restricted for would-be competitors.

