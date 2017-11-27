Greyerz – The Trade Of The Century And Why The Public’s Money In Banks Will Be Incinerated from King World News

With continued uncertainty around the globe, today the man who has become legendary for his predictions on QE, historic moves in currencies, warned money in banks will be incinerated and also discussed the trade of the century.

Money In Banks Will Be Incinerated

November 27 ( King World News ) – Egon von Greyerz: “Unfortunately the world has reached the point where the future will be a global bust and collapse. During the 2006-2009 financial crisis, a collapse of the global financial system was avoided by massive money printing, central bank guarantees, allowing banks to value assets at cost, rather than market, and a panic lowering of interest rates from as high as 6% in the US to zero or even negative in some cases.

Whatever central banks and politicians say, nothing has been solved. On the contrary, risk has grown exponentially since 2006. As an example, global debt has now doubled to roughly $230 trillion. If global unfunded liabilities of $250 trillion and derivatives of $1.5 quadrillion are included, the world is now staring at total liabilities and risk of a staggering $2 quadrillion.

When the next crisis starts, which is very likely to be in 2018, what central banks will have to focus on is not just the global debt, but also the derivative bubble. Banks will argue that the net derivative figure is much smaller, but in a crisis, gross will remain gross as counterparties fail to settle their obligations. With this as the backdrop, central bankers must be living on a different planet if they believe they can reduce their balance sheets. Debt in coming years, whether it is government or private, will go up faster than any time in history…

